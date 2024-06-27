Terral A. Edson, 80, North Branch

September 9, 1943 - June 24, 2024

Terral Edson, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Terral was born on September 9, 1943, in Princeton, Minnesota, and raised on a farm in Zimmerman, Minnesota. He developed a deep love for farming from an early age, which became a lifelong passion. After graduating from high school in Princeton in 1961, Terral pursued barber school before serving in the Vietnam War as a Tank Commander in South Korea, guarding the DMZ.

Upon returning, Terral married the love of his life, Sherry Hasselfeldt, on April 27, 1968. They shared 56 years of love, companionship, and unwavering support.

Terral furthered his education at Anoka Technical College, graduating from the construction electrician program. His skills as an electrician complemented his passion for farming, allowing him to contribute to both his community and the profession he cherished.

Throughout his life, Terral was known for his dedication to family, his strong work ethic, and his love for the outdoors. He found great joy in hunting, fishing, woodworking, and fur trapping, hobbies through which he cultivated deep connections with nature and shared his expertise generously.

Terral is survived by his devoted wife, Sherry Edson, and their children: Tia Ott (Jeff Ott), Rene Simon, Terri Ann Schaubschlager, and Erik Edson (Audrey Edson). He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren: Joel, Jarrett, Lauren, Henry, Kaja, Grant, Madison, McKenna, Karston, and Ashton; and great-grandchildren: Reyna, Zoey, Ivy, and Sage.

Terral was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Edson and Elsie (Hermanson) Edson; his sister, Shirley; and his brother, Donald. Their memory will forever be cherished alongside his own.

A Funeral Service to honor and celebrate Terral’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Hope Lutheran Church in Big Lake (Orrock). Pastor Mark Hausen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM on Monday, July 1, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Though he is no longer with us in person, Terral will live on forever in our hearts and memories. May he rest in peace, knowing he was deeply loved and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.