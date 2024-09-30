Teenager Missing in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing teenager.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a missing teen Sunday.

Fourteen-year-old Sophya Cherne left her home around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night. It is unknown where she may have gone or what she is wearing.

She is 5'4" and about 140 pounds. She went missing from her home in Morrill Township, off Partridge Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

