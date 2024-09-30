Teenager Missing in Morrison County

Teenager Missing in Morrison County

Morrison County Sheriff

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing teenager.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a missing teen Sunday.

Fourteen-year-old Sophya Cherne left her home around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.  It is unknown where she may have gone or what she is wearing.

She is 5'4" and about 140 pounds.  She went missing from her home in Morrill Township, off Partridge Road.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss

Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON