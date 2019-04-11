Teenager Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- A 17-year-old girl was brought to the hospital after the car she was driving collided with a pickup.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday on southbound Highway 169 in Zimmerman.

Troopers say 17-year-old Skyler Daubanton of Zimmerman was in the right lane when the pickup driver went into the left lane to pass her. During the pass, Daubanton lost control of her car and the two collided.

Daubanton was brought to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was 49-year-old Chad Wurm of Zimmerman. He was not hurt.