Teenage Driver Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt in a crash near Clearwater.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 17-year-old Kamyra Hernandez of Minnetonka was driving west on Interstate 94 at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday when her vehicle collided with a guardrail and median cable barrier.
Get our free mobile app
She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice/Dancing With Our Stars
- Three Weeks to DWOS: Quiet Oaks Needs Your Donations
- Gas Prices Expected to Continue to Fall Heading Into Summer
- Climate Prediction Center Releases Summer Outlook for Minnesota
- Renovations Nearly Complete At St. Cloud Country Club