Teenage Driver Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt in a crash near Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 17-year-old Kamyra Hernandez of Minnetonka was driving west on Interstate 94 at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday when her vehicle collided with a guardrail and median cable barrier.

She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

