Teenage Boy Hurt in ATV Rollover

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in an ATV crash.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says at noon last Wednesday deputies were called to Silver Lake Township between Clearwater and Monticello.

They found a 14-year-old boy from Clearwater who was seriously hurt in a rollover.

The report is the boy was driving north on the ATV when it left the roadway. He was airlifted from the scene to the hospital.

The boy's name and condition have not been released by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

