Target Giving Workers A Short Term Pay Raise

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Corporation has announced that it is giving its workers a short term pay raise as they work long hours restocking shelves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All full-time and part-time hourly team members working in stores and distribution centers will receive a $2-per-hour wage increase through at least May 2.

Also, U.S. team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or who have underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC now have access to paid leave for up to 30 days if they prefer not to work.

Earlier this week Target announced shorter hours at all of its stores to allow for more clean and stocking time.