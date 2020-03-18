Coborn’s, Target Reducing Hours and Offer Special Shopping Times

UNDATED -- Coborn's Incorporated is making more changes at all of their stores. They are now going to be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. They say that will give them more time for restocking shelves at night.

They are also closing all seating areas in their stores including Caribou and Dunn Bros. seating.

And they are also inviting those who are most at risk for COVID-19 to shop at their stores during the first hour each day.

Target has announced they are reducing their hours and will close by 9:00 p.m. daily.

They will also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests.