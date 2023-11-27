The New In 2023 Holiday Treats You Can Buy And Try Right Now!

A new holiday season always brings new tasty treats to try each year. With Christmas right around the corner you need to be in the know about all of them. Here are some of your choices and they're easy to find at places like Minnesota Aldi's, Trader Joe's, Target stores and more.

1. CANDY CANE CHOCOLATE SANDWICH CREMES

You can't go wrong with peppermint when it comes to the holidays and this new cookie is already creating a huge buzz! Available at Aldi.

2. MRS. BUTTERWORTH'S ELF PANCAKE KIT

How much fun will the kids have with this? In the movie it was spaghetti and maple syrup but I have a pretty good feeling that this will go over better with the kids. Plus, the kit includes the frosting and the sprinkles so it's a one-stop shop. Oh and did you know there is a Mrs. Butterworth's Elf syrup too? May as well go all-in! Available at Target or Target.com

3. PEPPERIDGE FARM CHESSMEN EGG NOG BUTTER COOKIES

This is the first time that the popular Chessmen Butter cookies have taken on a holiday twist and I don't know about you but I already want to dunk them in hot tea or cold milk. Available at Target or Target.com.

4. FIGGY CHEDDAR

This is a great one for the Charcuterie board you put together for your next holiday gathering! In the past you may have put figs AND cheddar cheese on your trays. No need this time. The folks at Trader Joes have found a place in the UK that brilliantly put the two flavors together in one package. It's described on the website like this: Mini Spanish Figs are marinated in white wine, rum, and a blend of warming spices— like coriander, cinnamon, ginger, fennel, nutmeg, and cloves—then mixed right into the cheese. Available at Trader Joes or Traderjoes.com

5. SHAKER & SPOON GINGERBREAD COCKTAIL SYRUP

Here's a new syrup flavor from Shaker & Spoon that will elevate the flavor many different types of beverages. You can use it to give a holiday twist to an Old Fashioned cocktail or make your own Gingerbread Latte. It's flexible enough to use with or without alcohol. Available from Shaker & Spoon on Amazon.com.

