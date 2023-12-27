No More Free Returns? Retailers Begin to Charge

Did you receive a gift this holiday season that you need to send back for some reason? If so, you may be surprised to find out that you'll be charged for the return in Minnesota and beyond. We've all become very familiar with free returns from many retailers. But it looks like that may be going away.

THE NUMBERS BEHIND RETURNS

Returns are up 8% from 2019.

Returns totaled $816 billion in 2022.

17% of merchandise purchased in 2022 was returned.

Merchandise that is resold is done so at a loss.

But maybe one of the most disturbing outcomes of returns these days is that much of it never makes it back to store shelves, but instead they go to a landfill. A CNN report says that a full 25% of returns are simply destroyed and left in a landfill.

Online returns are the culprit here. Things bought at a brick and mortar store are returned 5% - 10% of the time. However, online purchases are returned an incredible 30% of the time.

IS AMAZON GOING TO START CHARGING? AND WHO ELSE?

J Crew, Kohl's, TJ Max & Macy's among others already are.

Amazon has started charging a $1 fee if you return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to your delivery address. (Amazon owns or has partnerships with them)

81% of merchants are now charging some kind of a fee.

So it's time to be prepared for these charges since it looks like it's already becoming more of the norm. If you're one of those people that orders 3 and sends 2 back, you might want to start just ordering the stuff you're pretty certain will fit.

