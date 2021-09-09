Amazon to Pay Full College Tuition for Front-Line Workers

SEATTLE -- Amazon is the latest company to offer free full college tuition to its employees.

The company announced Thursday that through its Career Choice program, the company will fund full college tuition, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language proficiency certifications for its front-line employees, including workers who have been with the company for as little as three months, which amounts to more than 750,000 people across the country.

The program starts in January and includes hundreds of education partners across the country.

Amazon is also adding three new education programs to give employees the opportunity to learn skills in data center maintenance and technology, IT, and user experience and research design.

Back in May, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced that Amazon was opening a new facility here in St. Cloud, which is expected to employ hundreds of people, by the end of this year.

