Lifesaving Opioid Overdose Drug Available At Coborn’s

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A lifesaving opioid overdose reversal drug is now available at area Coborn's stores. All Coborn's, Cash Wise Foods, and Marketplace Foods grocery stores are now carrying Narcan nasal spray.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says Narcan works quickly to reverse or block the effects of opioids.

The spray gives caregivers, family and friends a tool to help potentially stop an opioid overdose. In March, and Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan to be sold over the counter without a prescription.

