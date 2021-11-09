Tammy Matvick, 55, Foley

November 11, 1965 - November 3, 2021

Tammy Matvick, age 55 of Foley, passed away November 3, 2021 at Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Tammy Jo Matvick was born November 11, 1965 in St. Francis, Minnesota to Stanley and Helen (Gugganberger) McColley. She graduated from St. Francis High School, Class of 1984. She married Jim Matvick on December 5, 1992 at St. Francis Methodist Church. She worked for Crystal Cabinets; Jedlicki Trucking; Anderson Trucking; Koch Trucking and King Solutions for the past 16 years. She was currently employed by Nahan Printing. Tammy enjoyed crocheting, interior design and loved shopping for most anything. She will be missed by her family and her many relatives.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, Foley and children: Samantha (Derek Valetino) McColley, Crosby; Jessica Matvick, Foley and grandchildren, Raylynn and Alayna and her two grand kittens as well as brothers and sisters: Tom (Paula), Elk River; Jim (Joe Mercie). Minneapolis; Mike (Sandy), Princeton; Patty (Randy) Stark, Princeton; Dave (Linda), Isanti; Sandy French, Long Prairie; Jody (Lee) Okerstrom, Princeton and many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Helen and brother, Jerry and her father-in-law, William Matvick.