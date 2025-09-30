January 29, 1938 - September 28, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 3, 2025 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Sylvia L. Weber, age 87, of Richmond who died Sunday at Cherrywood Assisted Living in Richmond. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Richmond. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in Eden Valley. Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 3:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m.

Sylvia was born January 29, 1938 in Richmond to Sylvester and Catherine (Schreifels) Lang. She married Harry Weber on August 21, 1958 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Sylvia lived in the Richmond and Eden Valley area most all of her life and worked in Customer service at Sears and in the kitchen at Eden Valley Elementary School. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where she was active in the Christian Mothers and Adoration Chapel. Sylvia enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, traveling, going to the casino, flower gardens, fishing, sports and visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Luan) of Cold Spring; daughters, Brenda (Scott) Schoenecker of Richmond, Cathy (Jack) Stang of Richmond, Becky (Jesse) DeMars of Monticello; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; sisters, Genevieve Ludowese, Shirley Miller and Millie Geislinger.

A special thank you to the staff at Cherrywood Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care they provided to our mother.