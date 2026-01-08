June 16, 1928 - January 6, 2026

Sylvan “Flash” Nierenhausen, age 97, born June 16, 1928, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his loving wife, Bernie, and family.

Flash married Bernie (Eickhoff) on April 10, 1951. Together they shared nearly 75 years of marriage. Flash’s most cherished time was spent with Bernie, his family, and friends. A deeply spiritual man, he loved God, his family and country. He was known for his passion for granite, enjoying countless conversations about the industry, as well as his love of fishing, hunting and music.

Flash had a gift for making people feel welcome. Genuine and kind, he met everyone with warmth, a positive attitude, and a great sense of humor with laughter never far away.

Flash served our country in the US Navy. He began his career at Cold Spring Granite, starting humbly by digging ditches. Through dedication and hard work he became Executive Vice President before retiring at age 62. His passion for the industry never faded, and he continued consulting and selling granite for another 30 years, leaving a lasting mark on the industry he loved.

Flash is survived by his wife, Bernie; his children, Nitz (Bruce) Weber, Paul (Gail), daughter-in-law Rose, John (Jan), Luke (Kim), James and Greg (Steph); 22 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Betty (Schmitt) Nierenhausen; his siblings, Delphine Stein, Meryl Koebl, and Donald (Bud): his son Mark: and his grandson Keith.

Flash’s passion for life, generosity, strong work ethic, and ability to always make room for laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 12, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. in the church narthex and the Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care.