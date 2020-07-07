Suzanne M. Kollmann, 66, St. Cloud

September 20, 1953 - July 6, 2020

Suzanne “Sue” Kollmann, age 66, returned to her heavenly home on July 6, 2020 after living with kidney disease for many years. Her faith and focus on God gave her strength throughout her struggles and ultimately gave her peace.

Sue was born to the late Jerry and Gertrude Kollmann of Cold Spring, MN on September 20, 1953. She was surrounded by a family filled with love and laughter. Sue graduated from Rocori High School in 1971 and focused her life on faith and family.

Sue was blessed to be the parent of Erika (Wocken) Kennedy and Karl Wocken. She was incredibly proud of the lives and families they created. Sue liked spending time and sharing jokes with her extended family. Committed to her Catholic faith, she always started the pre-meal prayer.

Sue loved quiet moments with nature and found peace watching birds, deer and other signs of God’s creation through her window. She was kind-hearted and resilient. Sue will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with God.

Sue is survived by her two children, their children and seven siblings: Tom (Jane) Kollmann, Jim Kollmann, Betty Powers, Ron (Mary) Kollmann, Bob (Laurie) Kollmann, Steve (Kathy) Kollmann and Mary Kay (Michael) Krouse. She was loved by nieces, nephews and many at The Sanctuary Assisted Living Home. She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher and her parents.

Sue will be remembered in a private memorial and mass of Christian burial at St. Boniface Catholic Church at 4 p.m. on July 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Poor Clare Nuns of St. Clare’s Monastery at 421 4th St. S, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.