Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Police in Alexandria are still investigating the suspicious death of a man over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Officers say the victim was found unresponsive Friday night and died at the scene.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide but say they don't believe there's any risk to the public.

No word yet on the cause and manner of death or the victim's name.

The Minnesota B-C-A is assisting authorities in Douglas County.