Suspect, Officers Identified in Police-Involved Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man shot by a St. Cloud Police officer last Friday.

Forty-six-year-old Kyeon Hill of St. Cloud was shot in the shoulder by Officer Virgilia Schreiner after Hill stabbed her in the arm with a pocket knife.

The other officer involved, Officer Cade Gauerke, deployed his taser after Hill fled the scene on foot.

The incident unfolded when officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Avenue North. A woman had called 911 to report that Hill had threatened her.

Officers found Hill sitting in a vehicle at that location. They told Hill to drop the knife he was holding and exit the vehicle. When he exited the car, police say he stabbed Officer Schreiner in the arm, causing a puncture wound. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Hill was treated for his injury at St. Cloud Hospital, released, and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Both officers are on standard critical incident leave.

The BCA says a pocket knife was recovered at the scene.

The St. Cloud Police Department asked the BCA to investigate the officers' use of force in the incident.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens