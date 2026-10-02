Susan M. Stocker, 76, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Susan was born July 20, 1950, in St. Cloud to Lloyd and Irene (Miller) Hedlund. She graduated from Technical High School and married Donald “Don” Stocker on September 5, 1970, in St. Cloud. She worked as a homemaker and hairdresser, in food service with St. Cloud Area School District 742 and later at Little Dukes/Holiday Convenience Store. She enjoyed family and friends, the American Legion, the Moose Lodge, pull tabs, Mille Lacs Lake, and road trips.

She is survived by her children, Stacy (friend Carrie Meyer) and Jesse (Janelle); grandchildren, Peyton and Cole; brothers, David and Cabot Hedlund; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” Stocker; parents, Lloyd and Irene Hedlund; and brother, Gary Hedlund.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. A gathering will follow at Moose Lodge 1400 in Waite Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Susan M. Stocker obituary