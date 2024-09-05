Susan R. McElhone, 68, Zimmerman

April 16, 1956 - September 3, 2024

Susan R. McElhone, age 68 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on September 3, 2024, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 3:00-6:00 PM at Susan’s home.

Susan Rae McElhone was born to Henry and Olive (Valentine) McElhone on April 16, 1956, in Clear Lake. She was the youngest of seven children. Susan graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and spent two years at St. Cloud Technical College. She worked at Control Data for a short time and then moved to California where she resided for 40 years. Susan made many life-long friends and married Ken Pinard. She returned to Minnesota to be near family and to live her dream of living on a lake again. Susan was a very caring person, was well-loved by everyone, and will be greatly missed by all.

Susan is survived by her sisters, Bonnie (Lynn), Patsy (Tom), and Joy (Ray); sister-in-law, Jan; nieces and nephews, Laurie, Eric, Sean, Paul, Becky, Anne, Andrea, Scott, Tommy, Teresa, Greg, and Jeff; as well as many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Lee, Stan, and Michael; sisters-in-law, Cindy and Shannon; nieces, Carolie and Debbie; and nephew, Danny.