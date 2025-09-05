November 16, 1942 - September 4, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 8, 2025, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Susan Mehr, age 82 who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN and Monday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Susan was born on November 16, 1942, to George and Lucille (Masterson) Freyman. After the passing of her parents at a young age, she was lovingly raised by her sister and brother-in-law, Liz and Lee King in Avon. She graduated from Albany High School in 1961.

She married Richard Mehr on August 10th, 1968, in the Avon church. She became a proud farmer’s wife. Sue and Rich raised five kids on their dairy farm north of Rockville.

Sue and Rich were blessed with 57 years of marriage, 5 children, 9 grandkids and 2 great grandkids. Sue loved nothing more than spending time with her family.

When she couldn’t be found at her local dance hall, laughing and playing cards with family and friends she could be found in the kitchen baking a rhubarb dessert or her famous chocolate chip cookies.

Rich and Sue had their chocolate chip cookie recipe down to an exact science, which consisted of tape measures, rulers, maybe a protractor, and five pounds of butter. Resulting in everybody receiving the best cookies this world had to offer in perfect proportions (everyone needs the exact same amounts because there are NO favorites).

She was a huge baseball fan and loved watching her Minnesota Twins and grandkids play. Typically, while finishing her word finds.

Sue was always positive and kept a bright smile during her time here with us.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Mehr and their five children, Leroy (Joyce), Scott (Jody), Lisa (Mark) Brinker, Kevin, and Cindy (Jason) Goerger; grandkids, Jake (Maddison), Austin (Jenna), Kasey (Emily), Mitchell (Peyton), Taylor, Nolan (Allie), Connor, Carson and Quinn; great-grandkids, Asher and Ella; brothers, Tom, Louie, Larry; in-laws, Sharon and Rich Leither.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Liz King, Margaret Bates, Vivian Achman, Shirley Achman, Jerry Freyman, Tommy King, and her grandson Isaac Goerger.

Heaven welcomed a “Good-Hearted Woman.”