Susan M. Olmscheid, 92, St. Cloud

March 23, 1928 - January 24, 2021

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Susan M. Olmscheid, age 92, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Reverend Gregory Lieser and Reverend Ron Huberty will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

A PUBLIC visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Susan was born on March 23, 1928 to Fred and Agnes (Mehr) Spanier in St. Martin, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Roman M. Olmscheid on January 31, 1949 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in St. Martin. Susan was a stay at home mother, working hard to raise her eleven children. She was extremely proud of her children and the accomplishments they have achieved.

Susan was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gardening, going to the lake cabin, dancing the waltz with Romie and watching Minnesota sports. She will be remembered as an excellent seamstress, baker and cook. Her famous homemade Tomato Soup will be fondly remembered and shared for generations to come.

She is survived by her children, Gary, Allen (Ginny), Karen (Bob) Blissenbach, Eric, Neil (Sherry); daughter-in-law, Lori; Keith (Sue), Randy (Michele), Brian (Jane), Daryl (Leanne), and Lisa (Dave) Huberty; 24 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; brother, Florbert “Flip” Spanier; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Romie; son, Mark; and sister-in-law, Pat Spanier.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

As Susan would fondly say, “Oh Forevermore!”