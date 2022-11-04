Susan Elizabeth (Sand) Mertesdorf, 67, Georgeville

July 10, 1955 - November 1, 2022

attachment-Susan Mertesdorf loading...

Susan Elizabeth (Sand) Mertesdorf, 67 of Georgeville, MN passed away November 1, 2022 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born in Sauk Centre, Minnesota on July 10, 1955 to Shirley (Eckberg) and Clarence Sand. She graduated in the class of 1973 of Paynesville High School, then attended St. Cloud Beauty College for Cosmetology. She worked in many different fields during her lifetime, cosmetology, Bartender, Nurses Aide, then her career at Jennie-O. Sue started in Litchfield on the line working her way up to Supervisor at the Willmar Avenue Plant, retiring after 37 years with the company in 2016. She had one son, Michael John, born in 1984, he has blessed her with two grandchildren, who were the absolute loves of her life, Michael Timothy and Lilyanne Mae. She married to Scott Anthony Mertesdorf on October 16, 1998. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, casino trips, trips with her sister, Sandy and spending time with family and friends.

Sue is survived by her husband, Scott; son, Michael; grandchildren, Michael Sand and Lily Smith Grosen; sisters, Sandra (Dennis) Stanger and Shelly (Richard) Lecher; niece, Trisha Stanger; nephews Zach and Adam Lecher; great nieces and nephews, Zeke and Ollie Beek, Zaya and Artemis Lecher.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Timothy Lee as a child; and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Daniel Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date.