Sunday Morning Crash Sends Becker Man To Hospital
HASTY, MN (WJON News) - An early Sunday morning crash on I-94 sent a Becker man to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says they were alerted to a crash at 1:20 Sunday morning on I-94 near Milepost 183 in Silver Creek Township.
Get our free mobile app
Officials believe a Chevy pickup driven by 26-year-old Bradley Bauer of Becker was eastbound on i-94 when it left the road and crashed into a tree.
The Bauer was sent to St. Cloud hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Allegiant Air Announces Year-Round Service to Mesa
- Wacker Announces Departure at St. Cloud State University
- Celebrity Chefs Take Over St. John's Cafeteria