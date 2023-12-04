Sunday Morning Crash Sends Becker Man To Hospital

HASTY, MN (WJON News) - An early Sunday morning crash on I-94 sent a Becker man to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they were alerted to a crash at 1:20 Sunday morning on I-94 near Milepost 183 in Silver Creek Township.

Officials believe a Chevy pickup driven by 26-year-old Bradley Bauer of Becker was eastbound on i-94 when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

The Bauer was sent to St. Cloud hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

