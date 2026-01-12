ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Sun Country Airlines is being acquired by Allegiant in a one-point-five-billion-dollar deal.

On Sunday, Allegiant announced the deal and a pledge to maintain a significant presence at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

CEOs of both companies said the acquisition would ultimately benefit air travelers and Minnesota.

If approved by regulators and investors, the Twin Cities will be without a scheduled service commercial airline for the first time since the Great Depression.

Both airlines have flights in and out of Sky Central Airport in St. Cloud. Sun Country has monthly charter flights to Laughlin, Nevada. The next flight is on Friday, January 16th. That flight is sold out. The flight scheduled for March has also already sold out.

Allegiant Airlines has multiple flights a week to and from Mesa, Arizona. They also have weekly flights to Punta Gorda, Florida, during the winter season.