ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Norwood Young America man faces multiple felony charges for tax crimes and illegally receiving public assistance.

Carver County prosecutors charged Andrew Freeburg with six tax-related felonies, along with five felony counts for wrongfully obtaining SNAP and medical assistance benefits.

Investigators say Freeburg failed to file his 2022 return, filed false returns for four other years, and ran a fake business, E-Motors, to cover personal expenses like dining and travel. His filings allegedly underreported income by nearly two million dollars, and he owes more than 186,000 dollars in taxes from 2020 through 2024.

The complaint also says Freeburg received over 40,000 dollars in benefits he wasn’t eligible for while earning too much to qualify.