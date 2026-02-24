UNDATED (WJON News) -- Farm bankruptcies increased 46 percent in 2025, compared to the year before.

The American Farm Bureau Federation has released its annual report, saying there were 315 Chapter 12 filings in the past year.

The Midwest and Southeast filed 121 and 105 cases, respectively, outpacing other regions.

The 121 filings in the Midwest are a 70 percent increase over the year before. In the Midwest, principal row crop losses combined with weakening dairy, hog, and poultry markets have led to double-digit Chapter 12 filings in several states, including 13 in Minnesota.

The American Farm Bureau says a fourth consecutive year of expected declines in farm income will continue to strain agriculture, placing further reliance on credit options that are growing thin.

Families must earn the majority of their income from farming to qualify for Chapter 12.