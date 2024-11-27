Sunburst Memorials Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Sunburst Memorials has broken ground on an expansion project at their new corporate office location in the St. Cloud Airport Business Park.

Their newly attained space includes an existing 10,000-square-foot building. Their expansion includes the construction of a 25,000-square-foot addition.

Sunburst Memorials is an employee-owned custom monument and memorial design, manufacturing, and installation company. They have a team of 80 employees.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

They've been in operation since 1917 and is part of the St. Cloud Industrial Production Incorporated.

Sunburst Memorials has several store locations across the five-state area.

Get our free mobile app

Their new home office location and production facility at 401 Electron Drive in St. Cloud is expected to be operational by November of next year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES