Sunburst Memorials Breaks Ground on New Headquarters
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Sunburst Memorials has broken ground on an expansion project at their new corporate office location in the St. Cloud Airport Business Park.
Their newly attained space includes an existing 10,000-square-foot building. Their expansion includes the construction of a 25,000-square-foot addition.
Sunburst Memorials is an employee-owned custom monument and memorial design, manufacturing, and installation company. They have a team of 80 employees.
They've been in operation since 1917 and is part of the St. Cloud Industrial Production Incorporated.
Sunburst Memorials has several store locations across the five-state area.
Their new home office location and production facility at 401 Electron Drive in St. Cloud is expected to be operational by November of next year.
