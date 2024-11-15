Sun Country Flight Attendants to Picket in Minneapolis

Sun Country Flight Attendants to Picket in Minneapolis

Photo courtesy of Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country flight attendants will be picketing Friday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Teamsters Local 120 says they'll engage in an informational picket to demand the carrier come to terms on a fair contract or face a potential nationwide strike.

Sun Country flight attendants voted 99 percent to authorize a strike against the company.

In May 2023, Sun Country Teamsters voted to reject a tentative agreement with the carrier over compensation and work rules.  Since December 2023, negotiations have taken place under the supervision of the National Mediation Board.

Friday's informational picket is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. outside Terminal 2.

