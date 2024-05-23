Europe Is Hot Ticket for Summer Travel from MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- It is going to be a hot summer for traveling overseas.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says Dublin is back on the map this year with returning service from Aer Lingus and a new route from Delta Air Lines.

Lufthansa will make its debut at MSP on June 4th with daily service to Frankfurt.

Other direct flights to European destinations include London, Amsterdam, Paris and Iceland.

Capacity to Europe from MSP is at an all-time high with 28 percent more seats than a year ago, and 14 percent more than the previous high set in 2019.

Minneapolis-St. Paul's 19 airlines will peak at 474 average daily departures this summer, the highest level in five years.

If you are looking to fly domestically, seat capacity is up 10 percent over last summer.

