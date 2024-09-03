Summer 2024 Slightly Warmer, Much Wetter Than Normal in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is recapping our summer weather.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Here in St. Cloud, our average temperature for the three months of June, July, and August was 70.0 degrees. That's 2.1 degrees warmer than normal.

Get our free mobile app

Our rainfall in St. Cloud for the three months was 16.52 inches. That's 5.17 inches above normal. It was also our 10th wettest summer on record in St. Cloud.

READ RELATED ARTICLES