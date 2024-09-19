Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Thursday Afternoon
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening across eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service says the severe threats include very large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of a brief tornado or two.
Additional showers and storms are possible over the next several days. The chance for severe weather is low.
St. Cloud has had just .17 of an inch of rain so far in September, which is 1.74 inches below normal.
