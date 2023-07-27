Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday

Image Credit: felix mittermeier via unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered thunderstorms (some severe) are possible Thursday evening through early Friday morning.

National Weather Service
Check the latest weather conditions before heading out the door for any late-evening plans.

National Weather Service
Hot and Humid Conditions are expected through late Thursday evening. Thursday heat indices will reach over 100° across much of Central and Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service
Be sure to check on family, neighbors, and friends during these times and avoid unnecessary hard work outside and find air conditioning.

