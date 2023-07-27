Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered thunderstorms (some severe) are possible Thursday evening through early Friday morning.
Check the latest weather conditions before heading out the door for any late-evening plans.
Hot and Humid Conditions are expected through late Thursday evening. Thursday heat indices will reach over 100° across much of Central and Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
Be sure to check on family, neighbors, and friends during these times and avoid unnecessary hard work outside and find air conditioning.
