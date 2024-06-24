Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Monday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A very unstable, though strongly capped environment will be in place Monday.

That capping may prevent storms from developing, but if storms develop, they will do so in an environment that will support significant severe weather.

The National Weather Service says the biggest concern for severe weather is the threat for widespread destructive damaging winds.

In addition to severe weather, brief heavy downpours are expected as well, but storms are expected to be moving fast enough to limit the flash flooding threat.

Another period of active weather is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Severe weather and localized flash flooding will be possible once again.

