Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Monday Night

Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Monday Night

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A very unstable, though strongly capped environment will be in place Monday.

That capping may prevent storms from developing, but if storms develop, they will do so in an environment that will support significant severe weather.

National Weather Service
loading...

The National Weather Service says the biggest concern for severe weather is the threat for widespread destructive damaging winds.

In addition to severe weather, brief heavy downpours are expected as well, but storms are expected to be moving fast enough to limit the flash flooding threat.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Another period of active weather is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Severe weather and localized flash flooding will be possible once again.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON