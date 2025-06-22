Strong Storms Possible Again in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected to develop in western Minnesota Sunday night and slowly spread eastward.
A few storms may be severe.
The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.
Scattered thunderstorms can be expected Monday afternoon, mainly in southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
A few storms may be severe.
The main hazard is damaging winds, although large hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out.
Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely starting Tuesday and continuing through most of the week, with the potential for heavy rain and flooding where thunderstorms train over the same areas.
The threat is highest from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Zoning Board Approves Plan for Daycare in Former Ace Bar
- Get Ready for Night of 80s Hits At The Paramount
- Minnesota's Trade Landscape Shifts With Mixed Export Results
- Minnesota Tourism Feels the Pinch From Fewer International Visitors
- Sip'n Sota Brings Dirty Sodas To Local Events
Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt