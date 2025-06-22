Strong Storms Possible Again in Minnesota

Image Credit: noaa via unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected to develop in western Minnesota Sunday night and slowly spread eastward.

A few storms may be severe.

National Weather Service
The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected Monday afternoon, mainly in southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

A few storms may be severe.

National Weather Service
The main hazard is damaging winds, although large hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely starting Tuesday and continuing through most of the week, with the potential for heavy rain and flooding where thunderstorms train over the same areas.

National Weather Service
The threat is highest from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

