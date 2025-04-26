Strong Storms Still Likely For Minnesota Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk (4 of 5) of severe storms for portions of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including portions of the Twin Cities Metro.

There will be multiple rounds, beginning as early as Monday morning.

The strongest storms are expected in the afternoon, with the threat ending by mid-evening.

All modes of severe weather are expected - large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, a few strong. The greatest risk for tornadoes will be Monday afternoon and early evening.

Now is the time to prepare! Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, determine your safe places to shelter, and have a communication plan.

