Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The combination of heat, humidity, and an incoming storm system will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms across the region Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says there are still questions regarding how far north and east the storm threat will exist, but the environment will support damaging winds, large hail, and perhaps a tornado with any storms that develop.
Confidence is highest in a destructive damaging wind threat across southwest Minnesota.
So far in July, St. Cloud has officially had 3.69 inches of rain which is .20 inches above normal.
