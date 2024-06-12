Strong Storms Likely in Minnesota on Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Multiple rounds of storms are possible on Wednesday, with large hail & damaging winds likely with the strongest storms.
A tornado also can't be ruled out.
Two rounds of storms are possible, one during the morning to early afternoon (11 AM-3 PM) & another during the evening (6-10 PM).
