Strong Storms Likely in Minnesota on Wednesday

Strong Storms Likely in Minnesota on Wednesday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Multiple rounds of storms are possible on Wednesday, with large hail & damaging winds likely with the strongest storms.

National Weather Service
loading...

A tornado also can't be ruled out.

National Weather Service
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Two rounds of storms are possible, one during the morning to early afternoon (11 AM-3 PM) & another during the evening (6-10 PM).

National Weather Service
loading...
National Weather Service
loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON