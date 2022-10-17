Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries in Central Minnesota

St. Cloud Police is reporting a few stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says one was on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue South where a 2008 white Chevy Equinox was stolen. Minnesota license NLC 760. The another stolen vehicle was taken on 6th Avenue North and 1st Street North. Mages explains that it is a 2000 Pontiac white 2-door with Minnesota license 253 LCK. Another vehicle was stolen on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast where a 2022 Silver Kia Sportage with Minnesota license HFH 926. Yet another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud on the 3600 block of 2nd Street South a 2012 black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license CBF 953.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 10 block of 28th Avenue North where a business was broken into and financial information was taken.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department theft from storage units on the west side of the county.

Waite Park Police is reporting a storage unit was broke into on the 1500 block of 7th Street South where a lock was cut off of the storage shed and items were taken. Mages says they include fishing items.

Waite Park Police is also reporting the tampering of a vehicle on the 300 block of Sunwood Park Drive. Mages says someone got into someone's vehicle and went through but nothing appears to have been taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

