Burglaries in Waite Park, St. Cloud

Waite Park Police are reporting a garage burglary on Park Meadows Drive where the owner of a garage noticed his garage was open despite him knowing he had closed it. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says they are still compiling an inventory of what was stolen.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a theft on the 1000 block of 27th Avenue North. Mages says a homemade trailer that was made of steel and wood was taken. She indicates the owner had a sticker on it that said "start seeing motorcycles". It has a registration number of AAWF645.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 100 block of 23rd Avenue South where a black and red self propelled Toro lawnmower was taken from a garage.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.