Multiple Burglaries and a Couple Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a garage was entered and two white bins of clothes and kids toys were taken.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 900 block of 8th Avenue Southeast where a residence was entered and electronics were taken.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a vandalism on the 10 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast where a garage was entered and property was damaged.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a pair of stolen vehicles. Mages says one was on the 1500 block of 24th Avenue North where a white 2012 Chevy Tahoe LT was taken. Minnesota license CLL 192. The 2nd stolen vehicle was taken on the 500 block of 14th Street South. It was a 2008 gray Mercury Sable with black tape on the passenger side mirror and a crack on the driver's side bumper. Minnesota license plate LDN 917.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.