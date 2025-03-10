Multiple Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a pair of stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says one was stolen when the driver went into a gas station with the vehicle running and unlocked. She says police were able to locate the vehicle, arrest the person who stole it, and the owner got the vehicle back. The other stolen vehicle in Waite Park was at an apartment complex with the keys left inside the vehicle. This vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.

Waite Park Police are also reporting a theft from vehicle on the 300 block of Waite Avenue South where Mages says someone was able to get into a secure locked garage and steal gym equipment from the victim's vehicle.

Waite Park Police are also reporting a pair of burglaries of businesses. Mages did not disclose any other details.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.