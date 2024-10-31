Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud; Theft in Waite Park

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3500 block of St. Germain Street West. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the vehicle is a dark blue Ford Fusion with a dent near the front right turn signal. Minnesota License plate FXY 017.

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft on the 200 block of 28th Avenue South. Mages says there was a report of a Predator Generator taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.