Stolen Trailers in Sherburne County

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department are reporting a few stolen trailers throughout the county in the last couple months. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says one of them was taken from Meadow Lane in Big Lake. It has orange decals of people's faces on them. Mages says inside the trailer they had a 2005 camouflage Suzuki Vinson 500cc ATV with gray and blue feet and a red and black Craftsman Riding lawn mower along with camping and fishing equipment.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

