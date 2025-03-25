Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a license plate theft from inside an unlocked vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the plate was in the vehicle in the back window. She says the license plate is entered as stolen so if someone tries driving with those plates they will be flagged as driving with stolen plates. Mages indicates the victim would then replace their plates.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

