Man Pleads Guilty in Willmar-Based Feeding Our Future Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for his role in the $250 million Feed Our Future fraud scheme.

According to court documents, from April 2020 through January 2022, 33-year-old Abdikadir Ainashe Mohamud claimed to be operating a child nutrition site in Willmar.

Mohamud ran his food site, Stigma-Free Willmar, under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.

In October 2020, Mohamud approached the owner of FaaFan restaurant and offered to pay him monthly so that he could claim the small storefront restaurant as a Stigma-Free Willmar food site. By October 20, 2020, less than a month after registering the Stigma-Free Willmar site, Mohamud claimed to be serving meals to 3,000 children per day, seven days a week from FaaFan.

Between November 2020 and December 2021, Mohamud and his co-conspirators claimed to have served about 1.6 million meals to children through Stigma-Free Willmar.

In total, Stigma-Free Willmar received over $5.3 million in payments from Feeding Our Future based on fraudulent claims.

