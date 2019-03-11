Steven H. Ley, 58, Sauk Rapids

April 30, 1960 - March 8, 2019

Prayer services will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Steven H. Ley, age 58, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Steven was born April 30, 1960, to Donald and Sally (Kaas) Ley. He started his work life at age 16, working for Maiers Transfer as a truck driver. Steven then ran vending machine routes for some years before going to work with his dad in 1984. Steven and Don installed and serviced hundreds of oil furnaces as Ley’s Burner Service, and then when Don bought Ley’s ComfortCraft, he serviced all types of residential furnaces and air conditioners. When Don sold ComfortCraft, Steven went to work at Lyon's Sheet Metal until his disability retirement in 2013. Since then, Steven enjoyed his family and country life. He adored his kids, and his granddaughters Cheyenne and Paizley Ley, were the light of his life.

He left behind his wife, Donna, and children Mike Ley (Melissa), Amanda Ley (Jay), Crystal (David) Moeller, and Angel Ley (Gene), grandchildren Cheyenne & Paizley Ley; and mother Sally Ley, siblings Duane Ley, Marion Burg (Rick), and Ernie Ley.

His daddy, Donald Ley, and father in law, Roger Mertens, were there to welcome him into Heaven.