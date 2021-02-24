Stephen M. Larson, 67, Long Prairie

December 15, 1953 - February 23, 2021

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 27, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Stephen Larson who died suddenly on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home in Alexandria. The Rev. Matt Stacey and Rev. Paul Twist will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4-7 pm and 1 hour prior to services Saturday at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Stephen was born December 15, 1953 in Worthington to Irving & Lois (Swenson) Larson. He grew up in Long Prairie and was active in sports playing Tennis, Golf, Baseball and Basketball. He was also a very hard worker and worked during high school and college at Cathedral Press. After high school Steve attended school at Bethel College, Southern Cal and finally Fullerton School of Optometry. He married Charletta Arens on September 29, 1979 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie. Steve was very active at First Baptist as a Deacon, soloist, and choir member. He was very involved in his communities and was active in the Jaycees, Rotary and Gideons, giving speeches and singing at area events. He was very loving, trustworthy, loyal, and always fun to be around. Steve was very generous and would do anything for people and not expecting anything in return. He was very proud of his optometrist offices and was active in the district Optometrists organization, being a past President and representative. Steve loved traveling and keeping active, he enjoyed playing beach volleyball, and playing tennis and golf. His son Tony was his pride and joy and he loved spending time with him, coaching in the early years, and watching him play tennis throughout high school, college, and his professional career.

Survivors include his wife, Charletta of Alexandria; son, Anthony (Annmarie) Larson of Arizona; sisters and brother, Sharon (Fred) Lund of Duluth; Faith (David) Petersen of Long Prairie; Diane (Larry) Brandes of Long Prairie; Mary Beth (Mark) Roe of Downingtown, PA; Jon (Darrah) Larson of Long Prairie. He is also survived by his 4 Thai sisters, Jeed (Andy) Peterson of St. Paul; Pat (Adul) Siriphasraporn Of St. Paul; Dao (Kevin) Hoffman of St. Paul and Rach Adams of St. Paul. And several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and niece Jan Schweinhorst.