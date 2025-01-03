Stephen J. Mechavich, 74, St. Cloud

November 1, 1950 – December 31, 2024

attachment-Stephen Mechavich loading...

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10-11 a.m. with a brief prayer service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Stephen J. “Mish” Mechavich. age 74, of St. Cloud. Burial will take place in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud followed by a luncheon at the St. Cloud Eagles.

Steve was born November 1, 1950 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Lucille (Notsch) Mechavich. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral in 1969 and graduated from St. John’s University in 1973. He is remembered for playing the French Horn in high school and in the St. Cloud Municipal Band. He also is remembered as an excellent singer throughout high school and college. He worked as a corporate buyer for national retailers most of his life. Steve was an adamant Chicago Cubs and Georgia Bulldogs fan.

Steve is survived by extended relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Susan, John and Mike Mechavich.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.