UNDATED (WJON News) -- As we head into the busy 4th of July holiday weekend, no-wake restrictions have been put in place on several Stearns County lakes.

The Sheriff's Office says that, due to the significant rainfall throughout the month of June, several lakes in the county are experiencing very high water levels.

The No Wake rules are in effect for 30 days for all watercraft users within 300 feet of the shoreline.

The lakes include: Two Rivers Lake in Holding Township, Long and Crooked Lakes in Lyndon Township, Rice Lake and North Browns Lake in Eden Lake Township, Big Lake in Munson Township, and the entire Sauk River Chain of Lakes.

The Sheriff's Office says they realize the timing of the 4th of July weekend and the impact this will have on boaters wanting to enjoy the long weekend. However, shoreline erosion and property damage are of concern.

St. Cloud recorded 7.81 inches of rain in June, which was nearly four inches above normal.

More chances for rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the end of the week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES