Stearns County Man Arrested After Standoff, Firing at Officers

PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County man faces a number of charges after allegedly firing several gunshots at police officers during a standoff.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of County Road 34 Saturday morning on a report of a domestic disturbance. The home is located in Paynesville Township.

Deputies made contact with the victim and determined there was probable cause to arrest 58-year-old Nicholas Kaufenberg.

Officers made contact with Kaufenberg who refused to exit the home, allegedly made threatening comments to deputies if they tried to enter, and said he had several guns and was willing to use them.

After hours of negotiating, the Stearns-Benton SWAT Team was activated just before 2:00 p.m.

At 7:35 p.m., officers breached a bedroom window. Kaufenberg is accused of firing several rounds from a shotgun at officers, striking one officer in his safety glasses.

The sheriff's office says several officers were protected from the gunfire due to large armored vehicles on site.

Kaufenberg was taken into custody without further incident. No one was hurt in the incident.

Officers used a search warrant at the home and found several guns and spent shell casings inside the house.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker